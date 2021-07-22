Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.86. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

ROG opened at $195.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.63. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

