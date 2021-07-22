Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $15.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.09 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $63.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.