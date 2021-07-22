Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. TriNet Group reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,358 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,054. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

