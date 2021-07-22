Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

