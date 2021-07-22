Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.