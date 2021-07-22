Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Cognex posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.60 on Monday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

