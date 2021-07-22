Brokerages Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.54). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

Several research firms have weighed in on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,398,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,914,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

