Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. FMC reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,066. FMC has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

