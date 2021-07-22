Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

