Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.90. Stepan reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

