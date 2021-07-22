Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $46.80

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Baozun by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

