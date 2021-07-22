Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $42.80

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,451. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79. Corning has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

