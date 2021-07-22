Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $372.47

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.80.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DECK opened at $387.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

