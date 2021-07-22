Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $166.82

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

GH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 380,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,172. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,104 shares of company stock worth $4,745,511. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 124.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

