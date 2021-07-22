Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $26.54

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19. Invesco has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

