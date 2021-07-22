Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $58.67

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 5,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,222. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,678. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.