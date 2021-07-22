Brokers Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.82 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,723.65.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,778.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

