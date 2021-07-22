Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,577 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

