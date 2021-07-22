BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

KR opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

