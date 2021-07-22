BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 180.75 ($2.36). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 179.35 ($2.34), with a volume of 23,987,208 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.97.

In other news, insider Sara Weller acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.