Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $23,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

