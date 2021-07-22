Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Achieves $43.88 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $43.88 million and $4.90 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00010686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,121,658 coins and its circulating supply is 12,746,658 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

