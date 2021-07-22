C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 1.4%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 12,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The firm has a market cap of C$117.14 million and a P/E ratio of 87.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 million during the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

