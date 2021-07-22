Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $101,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,854,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

