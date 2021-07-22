Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

