California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,522 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,982 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

