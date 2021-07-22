California State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.38 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,889,888 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

