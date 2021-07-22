California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Black Knight worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.