California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,537 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of NortonLifeLock worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

