Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up 4.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Callaway Golf worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

