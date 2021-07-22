Callisto Network Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $54,330.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,015.03 or 0.06246044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

