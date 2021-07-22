Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

