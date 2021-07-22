Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.