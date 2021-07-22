Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to C$2.75

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.