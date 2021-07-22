Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.06.

Shares of FIVN opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

