Canaccord Genuity Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAHPF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.23.

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.99 on Monday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

