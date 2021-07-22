Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,499,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.46% of Boston Scientific worth $251,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after buying an additional 1,382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 164,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

