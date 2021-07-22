Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 251,506 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $865,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.89. 116,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64. The company has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

