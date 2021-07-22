Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.06.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$62.50.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

