Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.34.

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.73 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

