Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

