Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Cowen from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.78.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$25.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

