Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 3,260 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.