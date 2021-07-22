Capital Analysts LLC Has $115,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.