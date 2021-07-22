Capital Analysts LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.99 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

