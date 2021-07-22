Capital Analysts LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

