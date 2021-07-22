Capital Analysts LLC Invests $137,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

