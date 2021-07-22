Capital Analysts LLC Sells 61 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $240.77 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.45.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.31.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

