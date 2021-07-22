Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $88,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

