Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,141 shares of company stock worth $10,761,585 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

